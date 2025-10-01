Depot After Dark: Roethlisberger Mic’d Up, Legends Do Towel Twirl, Heyward Custom Steelers Jacket

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

ROETHLISBERGER MIC’D UP

The Steelers had a little bit of extra luck in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. They emerged victorious in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. Despite the distance from Pittsburgh, plenty of Steelers fans were in attendance, including some legendary players.

Bleacher Report shared a video on TikTok showing Ben Roethlisberger mic’d up on the Steelers’ sideline. Roethlisberger is arguably the best quarterback in franchise history. It looks like he had a fun time catching up with some familiar faces, including other Steelers legends like Jerome Bettis and Maurkice Pouncey.

LEGENDS DO TOWEL TWIRL

In Ireland, the Steelers brought plenty of their team’s traditions with them. That included playing Renegade in the fourth quarter. While the song didn’t work as well as it usually does in Pittsburgh, the Steelers still managed to win. They got a little help from some former players to excite their fans before the game started.

The Steelers also did their Terrible Towel Twirl before the game, with Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis leading the way, as shared by Steelers Ireland on Twitter. They also had some help from Stephanie Zambra and Paudie Clifford, two Irish sporting legends. It helped stir the crowd, which made for a great environment.

HEYWARD CUSTOM STEELERS JACKET

While Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player currently on the Steelers, Cam Heyward is the longest-tenured member of the team. He’s been with them since 2011, when they drafted him in the first round. In that time, he built a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Recently, he got a piece of clothing that shows off different parts of his journey.

The NFL UK and Ireland posted a video on their YouTube channel showing Antonia Bronze making a one-of-a-kind jacket for Heyward. The jacket features elements to commemorate different parts of his story, including his college days and his father, former NFL running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. It’s a nice souvenir for his trip to Ireland and his career as a whole.