Depot After Dark: Rodgers With Former Teammate, Bettis Tips Cap To Ireland, Heyward And Watt Celebrate

RODGERS WITH FORMER TEAMMATE

Aaron Rodgers has battled the Minnesota Vikings plenty of times throughout his career. As a member of the Green Bay Packers, they were one of his biggest rivals. He even faced them last year when he was with the New York Jets. With the Steelers, Rodgers got to play the Vikings again this year, beating them for potentially the final time in his career. However, he wasn’t the only former Packer involved in the matchup.

From 2017-2022, Rodgers was teammates with running back Aaron Jones. The two of them were key pieces for the Packers’ offense. However, just like with Rodgers, Jones is no longer with the Packers. Last year, he joined the Vikings. While he was hurt for their game against the Steelers, Jones and Rodgers got to reconnect briefly after the matchup. They both look very happy to reunite.

Aaron Rodgers with former teammate Aaron Jones after game

BETTIS TIPS CAP TO IRELAND

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland is officially in the rearview mirror. The Steelers won, beating the Vikings. It sounds like the event was a success. The game wasn’t the only attraction, though. Several Steelers legends also made the journey to Ireland.

On Twitter, Jerome Bettis tipped his cap to Ireland, praising them for hosting the NFL for the Steelers’ Week 4 game. The league seems optimistic they’ll return to Ireland at some point. Hopefully, Bettis and the Steelers can be a part of another game in the Emerald Isle.

Ireland…you didn't just impress, you delivered. Honored to be part of the @steelers first NFL game in Dublin, the unforgettable festivities, and a few rounds of world-class golf. Steelers Win. Golf. Great people. Hard to beat.

HEYWARD AND WATT CELEBRATE

The Steelers want to win every week, but Week 4 might’ve meant a little bit more because it was the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. It was Dan Rooney’s dream, and the Steelers had a lot of pressure to win for their late owner. Despite some issues in the fourth quarter, they came through, and several players were happy to celebrate the occasion.

After the game, Cam Heyward posted a picture on his Instagram showing him and T.J. Watt drinking Guinness to celebrate their win. The Steelers’ defense had a solid day, with Heyward and Watt helping lead the way. They earned those celebratory drinks.