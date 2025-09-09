Depot After Dark: Rodgers’ Reaction To Field Goal, Fehoko On Rodgers, James Daniels Injury

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 8.

RODGERS’ REACTION TO FIELD GOAL

The Steelers escaped Week 1 with a win, barely beating the New York Jets. Their defense had a rough game, but also stepped up when they were needed most. While their offense had problems, Aaron Rodgers did more than enough to help them win. However, they wouldn’t have been able to win without Chris Boswell, who knocked down a 60-yard field goal near the end of the game.

The NFL posted a video on their Twitter showing Rodgers’ reaction to Boswell’s game-winner. While Rodgers didn’t want to make much of the game beforehand, it’s clear that he was happy to beat his former team. He and Boswell were both instrumental to the win, and with any luck, they’ll be able to celebrate a lot more throughout the season.

FEHOKO ON RODGERS

Aaron Rodgers is a controversial figure. There are plenty of people who don’t like him. However, many of his former teammates have nothing but good things to say about him. That lines up with reports about him since joining the Steelers. Even players who didn’t get to know Rodgers for very long came away impressed with him.

Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko played with the Steelers in 2023 and 2024. He actually rejoined the team during training camp earlier this year, but only for a few weeks. Despite that, Fehoko shared on Twitter recently that he really enjoyed getting to know Rodgers. He paints a stellar picture of Rodgers, wishing him nothing but the best going forward.

Before meeting Aaron in Pittsburgh, I was unsure what to expect due to his negative media portrayal. I can now say Aaron is one of the most GENUINE dudes I've met and a true friend, in or out of football, and I'm grateful for our friendship. He's a great QB and an even better… https://t.co/JbkJYXCVe0 — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) September 7, 2025

JAMES DANIELS INJURY

In 2022, the Steelers signed guard James Daniels to help shore up their offensive line. He gave them a few years of solid play, but unfortunately, he tore his Achilles early last season. He hit free agency this offseason, signing with the Miami Dolphins. Daniels did a great job battling back from his injury to play in Week 1.

Sadly, Daniels suffered another injury during the game. Fortunately, he isn’t slated to be out for long. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Twitter, stating that Daniels is only supposed to miss three or four weeks with a pectoral injury. That’s good news for Daniels. Hopefully, he returns and gets an opportunity to show how capable he can still be.