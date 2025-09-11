Depot After Dark: Ramsey Way To Play Award, Riddick Breaks Down Touchdowns, Harmon Helps Kids

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 10.

RAMSEY WAY TO PLAY AWARD

Jalen Ramsey had an excellent debut for the Steelers. He helped energize their defense and made two big plays during the final drive to secure their win. Since joining their team, Ramsey has received a ton of praise. After seeing him in action with them, it’s clear why.

Because of his fourth-down pass breakup, Ramsey has earned the Way to Play award for Week 1, as revealed by NFL Play Football on Twitter. As a result, the NFL will provide a $5,000 equipment grant to a youth or high school football program of his choice. Therefore, not only did that play help the Steelers win the game, but it will also help benefit others.

The Way to Play Awards are back! @jalenramsey earned himself the week one award after he delivered this perfect tackle to seal the Steelers win 💥 Fueled by @gatorade pic.twitter.com/HrElRoaldn — NFL Play Football (@nflplayfootball) September 10, 2025

RIDDICK BREAKS DOWN TOUCHDOWNS

The Steelers scored four touchdowns against the New York Jets, putting up 34 total points. It was a good day for that unit. While their run game wasn’t great, Aaron Rodgers helped their pass game carry them to a win.

NFL Films recently shared a video on Twitter where analyst Louis Riddick broke down two of the Steelers’ touchdowns. He showed how they used play action to fool the Jets’ defense. That’s a staple of Arthur Smith’s offense, and there should be plenty more of it throughout the season.

Aaron + Arthur = match made in heaven? Rodgers' under center play action had Jets defenders freezing in their tracks 🥶#NFLTurningPoint on ESPN+ | @LRiddickESPN pic.twitter.com/wJaacoCPXP — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 10, 2025

HARMON HELPS KIDS

The Steelers’ defense had a rough showing in Week 1, especially against the run. Part of that might’ve been because they were missing Derrick Harmon, their first-round pick this year. Harmon has been out since the preseason due to a knee injury. He’s set to be back soon, but he’s still growing off the field in the meantime.

The Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania shared on Twitter that Harmon recently provided kids with new shoes. While Harmon is recovering from an injury, he’s still showing good character off the field. It’s nice to see him continue to be a pro, even though he’s yet to play in an actual NFL game.