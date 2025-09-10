Depot After Dark: Ramsey NFL Films, Rodgers Has Gruden Feeling Nicey, Steelers National Anthem Singer

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

RAMSEY NFL FILMS

Jalen Ramsey showed up in a big way in his first game with the Steelers. He stepped up on the New York Jets’ final drive, breaking up two passes. That helped seal the Steelers’ victory to start the season. That wasn’t his only impact, though. Ramsey helped fire up the Steelers’ defense, despite their poor performance.

NFL Films recently released a video showing a closer look at Ramsey’s game-winning breakup. It was a vicious hit, which is very on-brand for the Steelers’ defense. That unit has an extensive history of being hard-hitting. His celebration is excellent, too. He lets everyone know how happy he is to start the season undefeated.

RODGERS HAS GRUDEN FEELING NICEY

Aaron Rodgers put together an impressive first game with the Steelers. He thew for almost 250 yards and four touchdown passes. Also, he didn’t turn the ball over, although he had a few turnover-worthy throws. It was a great start for Rodgers, whom many people have been doubting.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden was very happy about Rodgers’ start, though. On his YouTube channel, Gruden included Rodgers in his list of players from Week 1 that have him feeling “nicey.” Gruden’s excitement about Rodgers is shared by many Steelers fans. While the team wasn’t perfect to start the year, Rodgers’ play is a reason for optimism.

STEELERS NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER

The Steelers won their first game of the season, but that was on the road. They’ve yet to get on the field at home in Pittsburgh. Week 2 will be their first home game, and they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers will be hoping to carry over their momentum from Week 1, while also correcting some of their mistakes.

Recently, it was revealed that Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden, will be singing the National Anthem for the Steelers’ home opener. That should be a good way to energize the crowd before the game begins. Steelers fans showed out at the Jets’ stadium, so hopefully, they bring as much energy to Pittsburgh this week.