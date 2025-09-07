Depot After Dark: Queen Talks Madden, Watt’s $5.6 Million Check, Gainwell Attends HS Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 6.

QUEEN TALKS MADDEN

For many, playing in the NFL is a dream. However, not everyone makes it to that level. Thanks to the Madden NFL video game, though, fans can still try to simulate what that would be like. It’s been popular for years, giving fans a slight taste of the NFL experience.

The game isn’t just popular among fans, though. Many NFL players enjoy playing Madden, too. The Steelers recently released a video on their YouTube channel where Patrick Queen spoke about the game. He gives some interesting answers, including revealing that Aaron Rodgers used to be one of his favorite players to use. Now, he gets to actually play alongside Rodgers.

Watt’s House Tour – And Massive Check

T.J. Watt offered a tour of his house, or, at least, his basement, as part of a wide-ranging interview with Graham Bensinger. He showed off his and his wife Dani’s hardware collected throughout the years, including the subtle flex of the NFL yet to send his third Deacon Jones Award for leading the league in sacks. Less subtle was the $5.6 million check from the Steelers after signing his 2021 contract extension.

He also showed off his personal recovery space, which includes a cold plunge tub and a massive, state-of-the-art sauna. Check out the entire clip below.

Gainwell Attends HS Game

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell made a guest appearance for last night’s high school showdown between Mars and North Hills. On the field for the coin toss, he gave a brief interview and recalled the time he scored seven touchdowns in his team’s championship game, as a star quarterback for Yazoo County in Mississippi.

Thanks to Kenneth Gainwell for coming out to lead the #SteelersShowcase coin toss! 🪙@nflplayfootball | #ThisIsHSFootball pic.twitter.com/fJsz1rZ50m — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) September 5, 2025

Mars held off North Hills, coming away with a 13-10 win.