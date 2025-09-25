Depot After Dark: Irish Fans Excited For Steelers Game, Inside Look At Irish Stadium, Andy Weidl At ASU

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

IRISH FANS EXCITED FOR STEELERS GAME

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland is almost here. The Steelers will meet the Minnesota Vikings there to make history. The Rooney family has long fought for the league to go to Ireland, so this is a significant achievement for them. No one might be more excited than Irish Steelers fans, though.

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh posted a video on YouTube where they talked to Irish Steelers fans about the upcoming game. It goes to show just how far the Steelers’ fandom extends. At one point in time, this event seemed like only a dream. Now, it’s a reality, and hopefully, it’s not the last NFL game in Ireland.

INSIDE LOOK AT IRISH STADIUM

While it’s only Week 4, the Steelers’ game this week holds more significance because it will be played in Ireland. That should add an interesting element to the matchup. Croke Park will be the venue for the Steelers this week. While some fans might not be as familiar with that stadium as they are with Acrisure Stadium, there’s an opportunity to learn about it.

Sports Illustrated recently posted a video going in-depth on Croke Park. It’s a fun way to learn about the stadium’s history that the Steelers will be playing at this week.

ANDY WEIDL AT ASU

The Steelers have a lot on their plate, including looking forward to next year. Preparation for the draft is always ongoing. The Steelers have already taken trips to see some college players in action in person, including getting a look at some potential members of the quarterback class.

Reporter Brad Denny shared on Twitter that Andy Weidl was recently at Arizona State University’s practice. Weidl was seen talking to Marcus Arroyo, their offensive coordinator. This is actually the second time that the Steelers have visited ASU this season. They’ve got some potential top-end draft prospects, so that’s not a bad idea. We’ll see if the Steelers select any ASU players next year.