Depot After Dark: Ireland Game Makes More History, Swann Attending Event, Prisco Power Rankings

IRELAND GAME MAKES MORE HISTORY

The Steelers have a big season coming up. Not only are they hoping to finally break their playoff loss streak, but they’re also set to make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. In Week 4, they’ll play the Minnesota Vikings, a familiar foe for Aaron Rodgers. However, it was recently announced that the game in Ireland will make more history, too.

The Athletic announced on Twitter that sports broadcaster Kate Scott will call the Steelers-Vikings game for Westwood One. She’ll become the first female play-by-play announcer to call a regular-season game on the network, adding an exciting element to the already historic occasion.

SWANN ATTENDING EVENT

In the 1970s, the Steelers built a dynasty. Much of their success was due to their defense. However, they also had several Hall of Famers on offense, including wide receiver Lynn Swann. Swann played for the Steelers from 1974-1982, accumulating several accolades, including being the MVP of Super Bowl 10.

While he’s been retired for a long time, Swann still tries to have a positive impact off the field. It was recently revealed that Swann will attend the 23rd annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational. Stargell was a Pittsburgh Pirates legend, and the event was founded following his death. Now, it helps raise funds for people living with kidney disease. It’s nice to see Swann involved with a good cause.

PRISCO POWER RANKINGS

This season, the Steelers hope to finally break out of the cycle of mediocrity they’ve been stuck in. They made several big additions to make that happen. They want to win a playoff game and be Super Bowl contenders. Unfortunately, some analysts don’t believe they’re among the best teams in the league.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco recently released his Week 1 power rankings, and the Steelers came in at 18th overall. That puts them well out of Super Bowl contention in Prisco’s eyes. We’ll see if they can prove him wrong during the season.