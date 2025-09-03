Depot After Dark: Ireland Game Halftime Show, Freiermuth Helping Kids, Jets CB Feels Good To Go

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 2.

IRELAND GAME HALFTIME SHOW

The Steelers will make history this season by playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. In Week 4, they’ll travel there to face the Minnesota Vikings. It’s a monumental occasion, and hopefully, the Steelers walk away with the win. For fans attending that game, a halftime show was recently announced.

The NFL UK and Ireland on Twitter announced that music artist Myles Smith will perform during the halftime show at the Steelers-Vikings game. He’s an up-and-coming artist that won the 2025 Rising Star BRIT Award. Smith will be accompanied by The Line-Up Choir, a Dublin-based group. It should add to an already incredible atmosphere.

Oh, hi, nice to meet you 👋 Award-winning music artist Myles Smith will perform at the halftime show during the 2025 NFL Dublin Game at Croke Park. Myles has showcased his sharp rise to stardom after winning the 2025 Rising Star BRIT Award as well as generating over one billion… pic.twitter.com/bM8mfRbAxQ — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) September 2, 2025

FREIERMUTH HELPING KIDS

Pat Freiermuth is in for a big role in the Steelers’ offense this year. The Steelers have DK Metcalf, but they don’t have a definitive number two receiver. Therefore, that could open up more opportunities for Freiermuth in the passing game. The season is almost here, and while Freiermuth could be in for a big year, he’s still working to help the community.

Steelers Community Relations on Twitter shared that Freiermuth recently donated school supplies to students at Clairton Elementary School. He worked with The Education Partnership for this project, also donating $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania. It’s an example of how much of a leader Freiermuth is off the field.

On Tuesday, @pat_fry5 donated school supplies to students at Clairton Elementary School in conjunction with The Education Partnership. He also made a $10,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, which is raising funds for support relief efforts for the… pic.twitter.com/U9kEYCQhAY — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) September 2, 2025

JETS CB FEELS GOOD TO GO

Week 1 is almost here, and the Steelers will face the New York Jets. The Jets were disappointing last year, going 5-12, but their team has undergone several changes. That includes hiring a new coaching staff. While the Jets are going through a rebuild, their team is still littered with talent. That includes corner Sauce Gardner, who’s been hampered by a calf injury recently.

However, Gardner should be good to go for Week 1. Around the NFL on Twitter shared that Gardner feels good about his chances of playing against the Steelers. He’ll likely matchup on DK Metcalf a lot, which should be a fun battle to watch. We’ll see how much of an impact Gardner has.