Depot After Dark: Hilton Signs With Colts, Starks In Ireland, Steelers Guess Irish Places

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 22.

HILTON SIGNS WITH COLTS

Mike Hilton was an underrated part of the Steelers’ defense for several years. He was with the team from 2016 to 2020 before leaving Pittsburgh for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. This offseason, the Bengals parted ways with Hilton. He had a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins before they released him. Now, Hilton has a new team.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler announced that Hilton has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers play the Colts in Week 9, so we’ll see if Hilton is still there at that point. If he is, that could add another storyline to that matchup. Hilton battled the Steelers several times during his Bengals tenure.

Free agent corner Mike Hilton just signed with the Colts, per source. Hilton reunites with DC Lou Anarumo from their Cincinnati days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 22, 2025

STARKS IN IRELAND

This week, the Steelers will travel to Ireland to play in the NFL’s first regular-season game there. Minnesota, this week’s opponent, is missing its starting quarterback. But the Vikings still won dominantly in Week 3. Therefore, the Steelers could be in for a bigger challenge than initially expected.

Before the team travels to Ireland, they’ve already sent a representative over there. Steelers Ireland revealed on Twitter that Max Starks, a former offensive lineman and current commentator for the team, is already in Ireland. He’s working to promote the game and drum up excitement before the contest. It looks like a nice perk to his job.

STEELERS GUESS IRISH PLACES

The Rooney family has owned the Steelers since 1933. Before he passed away, Dan Rooney worked for years to get the NFL to allow the Steelers to play in Ireland. He was America’s ambassador to the country for several years, showing the depth of his family’s Irish connection. Now, his dream will be realized, but some current Steelers aren’t up to date on their knowledge of Ireland.

Steelers Ireland posted a funny video on their Twitter asking several players to guess which Irish places were real and which weren’t. Suffice it to say, they all struggled. However, it looks like they all learned facts while having fun.