Depot After Dark: Gruden Praises Warren, Harrison With Fans, Parker Leads Towel Twirl

GRUDEN PRAISES WARREN

There weren’t many bright spots for the Steelers after their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Their offense struggled to play consistently, and their defense got manhandled. It was an ugly day, but former NFL head coach Jon Gruden liked one play he saw.

On his Twitter, Gruden praised Jaylen Warren for his 65-yard catch-and-run. It was arguably the Steelers’ best offensive play of the day. Unfortunately, the Steelers couldn’t capitalize on Warren’s explosive run, as Aaron Rodgers threw an interception in the end zone. Still, it was a solid day from Warren, who is becoming the Steelers’ lead back.

Look at this run after the catch! Hell yeah! pic.twitter.com/8ndv2Zymmw https://t.co/BDt4W2C8v6 — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) September 14, 2025

HARRISON WITH FANS

James Harrison is one of the most intimidating players in Steelers history. Considering how many great defenders played for Pittsburgh, that’s quite the accomplishment. Harrison helped the Steelers build one of the best defenses of the 2000s, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

Despite that reputation, Harrison is still a man of the people, at least when it comes to Steelers fans. He attended the Steelers’ home opener this year, and NFL on CBS shared a video on their YouTube channel showing Harrison riding the escalator with fans. He’s in the team’s Hall of Honor, but that hasn’t bloated his ego. The escalator seemed to be a funny experience for Harrison and the fans.

PARKER LEADS TOWEL TWIRL

The Steelers didn’t beat the Seahawks in Week 2, but this season marks the 20th anniversary of their win over Seattle in Super Bowl 40. That was their first championship win since the 1970s, and it was quite the journey. Late that season, they didn’t look like Super Bowl contenders, but they got it together and went on an amazing run.

At their home opener this year, the Steelers had Willie Parker, one of their heroes from Super Bowl 40, lead the Terrible Towel Twirl, as shared by Steelers Nation Unite on Twitter. Parker scored a 75-yard touchdown in that game, the longest run in Super Bowl history. It was a fantastic play. Unfortunately, the Steelers couldn’t repeat their success against the Seahawks from two decades ago on Sunday.