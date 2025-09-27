Depot After Dark: Gaelic Uniforms, Wisconsin Players Pick Game, Early Look At Field

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 26.

GAELIC UNIFORMS

The Steelers’ work in Ireland is in full swing. They’re settled into the country now, practicing there on Friday. It won’t be long before they make history by playing in the league’s first regular season game there. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings, but before that, the Steelers had a special idea for their practice in Ireland.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh shared on Twitter that the Steelers equipment staff put players’ names in Gaelic on the back of their jerseys. That’s the Irish language, which is a fun touch for the occasion. It’s a cool idea, although for some players, a pronunciation guide might help.

Steelers equipment staff put the Steelers names in Gaelic on the back of their jerseys for practice today. Not much change for Mason McCormick 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZLOinWydcN — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 26, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

WISCONSIN PLAYERS PICK GAME

The Steelers have plenty of players that played college football at the University of Wisconsin. The most notable is T.J. Watt, but he’s not their only Wisconsin Badgers. They also have Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

With the Steelers playing the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland this week, the Wisconsin football team asked their players and coaches who would win. It’s a mixed bag, with some picking the Steelers and others picking the Vikings. We’ll see who ends up being right and who ends up being wrong.

Which Pro Badgers will have the luck of the Irish this Sunday? 🍀#MadeInMadison x #OnWisconsin#MINvsPIT on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/IrC0wtfP2T — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 26, 2025

EARLY LOOK AT FIELD

When the Steelers play in Ireland, Croke Park will be the venue. The stadium has a long history in the country. Multiple sports have been played there, but this will be the first time it hosts a regular season NFL game. That should make it look a little different than it normally does.

Front Office Sports posted a video on Twitter showing an early look at the field. It’s supposed to be a home game for the Steelers, so we’ll see how receptive the crowd is to them. It won’t be Acrisure Stadium, but considering the Steelers lost at home already this year, maybe that’s a good thing. Perhaps they’ll have a little extra luck in Ireland.