Depot After Dark: Former Steelers S On Medical Career, Former Steelers LB With Jets, Spillane Voted Captain

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 1.

FORMER STEELERS S ON MEDICAL CAREER

Myron Rolle was a safety in the NFL from 2010-2012, spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Steelers. While he never got into a game with the Steelers, Rolle was with them for a short time in 2012. After they released him, Rolle left the NFL. Now, he’s on to the next part of his journey.

WebbMD Podcast recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where Rolle spoke about his journey. He’s now a pediatric neurosurgeon. It’s a big shift in his career, but his journey is fascinating. It isn’t often that NFL players go on to become neurosurgeons.

FORMER STEELERS LB WITH JETS

In 2023, the Steelers dealt with many injuries to their defense. Specifically, they had major issues at linebacker and safety, which forced them to rotate through several different players at those positions. That included linebacker Mykal Walker, who was originally a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons. Walker was only with the Steelers in 2023, and now, he’s joined a new team.

The New York Jets announced on Twitter that Walker has joined their practice squad. The Steelers are set to play the Jets in Week 1, so perhaps they’ll face Walker. It’s been a while since he was with the Steelers, and many of their players have changed. Therefore, Walker might not have a ton of intel that could help the Jets beat the Steelers. We’ll see if he gets on their main roster for that game.

We've signed RB Lawrance Toafili and LB Mykal Walker to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2025

SPILLANE VOTED CAPTAIN

Robert Spillane played with the Steelers from 2019-2022. In that time, he developed from a special teams player to a legitimate contributor on defense. In 2023, he left the Steelers to join the Las Vegas Raiders. He changed teams again this offseason, signing with the New England Patriots.

While he’s new to the Patriots, Spillane has clearly already made an impact. The team revealed on Twitter that Spillane has been voted a captain. He’s blossomed into a solid starter, and the Steelers will face him and the Patriots in Week 3.