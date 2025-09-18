Depot After Dark: Fields Out, Rookies Visit Hospital, Vikings Sign QB

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 17.

FIELDS OUT

Last year, Justin Fields helped the Steelers jump out to a hot start. While he eventually got benched, his lone year in Pittsburgh was a fine one. This offseason, he left the Steelers for the New York Jets. He faced his former team in Week 1, putting in a great performance. Unfortunately, he had a worse Week 2, leaving the game with a concussion.

Now, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has announced that Fields will be out this week because of that injury. It’s an unfortunate situation for Fields, who’s had issues playing well consistently in the league. That leaves Tyrod Taylor as the Jets’ starter this week. Hopefully, Fields can return soon.

Coach Glenn rules out QB Justin Fields (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers Full injury update: pic.twitter.com/MeSQY1PsAQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 17, 2025

ROOKIES VISIT HOSPITAL

The Steelers’ rookie class has had a rough start to 2025. Some, like Derrick Harmon and Will Howard, have battled injuries, while others, like Kaleb Johnson, have struggled to earn playing time. It’s only been two weeks, though. There’s still a lot of time for them to make an impact.

They’re all still doing a good job representing the Steelers off the field, though. The team shared on their YouTube channel that their rookie class recently visited the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. They spent time with the kids, which is nice to see.

VIKINGS SIGN QB

This week, the Steelers are set to play the New England Patriots. After that, they’ll travel to Ireland to play the Minnesota Vikings. In 2024, the Vikings were one of the NFL’s best teams, but they’re off to a slower start this year. They’ve had some bad injury luck, too. J.J. McCarthy, their starting quarterback, recently got ruled out for the next several weeks. That includes the game against the Steelers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter that the Vikings have signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to their active roster. He’s set to be their backup, with Carson Wentz as their starter. Ridder has been in the league since 2022, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the third round. While he hasn’t had a ton of NFL success, he’s been a starter before. We’ll see if he plays against the Steelers.