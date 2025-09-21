Depot After Dark: Echols’ ‘Petty’ Game Ball, Terrible Towel On Tour, Browns Kicker Injury Update

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 20.

BRANDIN ECHOLS’ PETTY GAME BALL

Thanks to the 34-32 win in Week 1 over the New York Jets, veteran Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Brandin Echols has his first “petty” game ball from his new organization. Echols showed off the game ball on his Instagram account.

Brandin Echols shows off his painted "petty game ball" from the team's Week 1 win against his former team, the Jets. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/KIFQVWNIAX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 20, 2025

Echols spent the first four seasons of his career from 2021-24 with the New York Jets, playing in 57 games with 19 career starts. In those 57 career games, Echols recorded 122 tackles, three tackles for loss and five interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns. But after his fourth season, the Jets let him hit free agency and showed no real interest in bringing him back.

The Steelers quickly added him on a two-year deal to shore up the secondary. Then, ahead of the season opener, Echols stated to reporters that he was looking forward the matchup with his old team, having circled it.

In the Week 1 matchup with the Jets, Echols played 10 snaps defensively and allowed just one reception for five yards. Now, he has a new game ball to display in his trophy case after his new team knocked off the Jets on the road.

THE TERRIBLE TOWEL ON TOUR

With the Steelers set to travel to Dublin, Ireland next week for the first-ever NFL regular season game on the Emerald Isle against the Minnesota Vikings, the Terrible Towel is going international.

According to Steelers.com, the towel will go on tour in Ireland, and will be accompanied by Steelers’ game day radio color commentator and former Steelers offensive lineman Max Starks.

Starks and the Terrible Towel will tour around Ireland in a Terrible Towel themed van, and will include stops all over the island, allowing Starks to see the sights, visit local celebrities and dignitaries, and hand out Terrible Towels to Steelers fans.

The Steelers and Vikings kick off next Sunday at Croke Park at 9:30 a.m. EST.

BROWNS KICKER INJURY UPDATE

One day after getting an MRI on his calf, raising major concerns in the kicking game, Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt appears good to go for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Szmyt had an MRI and everything checked out fine, clearing the way for him to kick Sunday.

#Browns K Andre Szmyt, who had a little scare with his calf on Friday, checked out OK and will kick on Sunday, source says. The team is removing his questionable destination. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2025

Previously, the Browns listed Szmyt as questionable for Sunday, but now he has had his designation removed. On the season, Szmyt has connected on 2-of-3 field goals. His lone miss came in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and played a role in the Browns losing the season opener. He has also missed an extra point on the year, too.