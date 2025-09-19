Depot After Dark: Cowher On Logos, Heyward Jokes About Patriots, Steelers At Illinois State

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

COWHER ON LOGOS

Bill Cowher had big shoes to fill when he took over for Chuck Noll as the Steelers’ head coach. He held that role from 1992-2006, winning one Super Bowl. However, he started coaching with the Cleveland Browns, serving as their special teams coach. That wasn’t his first shot at NFL action, though. Before that, he played linebacker for the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his time with the Steelers and Browns, Cowher isn’t very familiar with the history of their logos. NFL on CBS shared a video on Twitter where a group, including Cowher, was shown the old logos of the Steelers and Browns. Suffice it to say, he was shocked at what he saw. It’s great seeing his reaction.

"I PLAYED FOR THEM!" And I still never saw that logo." 😂@CowherCBS didn't believe these old @Browns or @steelers logos were real 😅 pic.twitter.com/b5H5aAPRba — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 17, 2025

HEYWARD JOKES ABOUT PATRIOTS

In the 2000s and 2010s, the New England Patriots dominated the NFL. They were constantly in the Super Bowl picture. That also meant that they were a thorn in the Steelers’ side. The two teams battled for supremacy, with the Patriots winning more often than not. There were several shenanigans involved in some of those matchups, too.

On Twitter, 93.7 The Fan posted a video of Cam Heyward joking about playing the Patriots this weekend, hoping that no fire alarms go off. He’s referring to the Steelers’ playoff game against the Patriots during the 2016 season. The night before, a Patriots fan pulled the fire alarm at the Steelers’ hotel. They went on to get blown out by the Patriots. Hopefully, the results are different this week.

Cam Heyward on playing in New England ‘hopefully no fire alarms go off’

😂 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XLvkLLLNQX — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 18, 2025

STEELERS AT ILLINOIS STATE

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While most of their team is focused on Week 3, they’ve got other things on their plate, too. That includes looking ahead at the NFL draft. They’re flush with picks, so it should be a pivotal draft.

Recently, Illinois State announced that the Steelers visited them. That marks another school that they’ve checked out during this process. They weren’t the only team there, though. The Seahawks also took a trip to Illinois State. That’s a funny coincidence, considering they just played each other.