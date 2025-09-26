Depot After Dark: Brueners Make History, Rings In Ireland, Rooney Scholarship

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 25.

BRUENERS MAKE HISTORY

The Steelers will make history by playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. However, it isn’t the first time that they’ve played in the country. In 1997, the Steelers traveled to Ireland and played in a preseason game there. They faced the Chicago Bears, winning 30-17. While it wasn’t a regular season game, because of it, the Steelers are set to make more history this week.

As Steelers writer Teresa Varley pointed out on Twitter, Mark and Carson Bruener will become the first father-son duo to play an NFL game in Ireland. The elder Bruener was a tight end for the team from 1995-2003. He’s also a scout for the team now, and his son is a linebacker for them. That should make this trip even more special for both of them.

Fun @steelers fact. Mark and Carson Bruener will be the only father-son combination to play an @nfl game in Ireland. Mark played for the Steelers in 1995 when the team played the Bears in the preseason, and Carson is on the 2025 team that will play the Vikings on Sunday. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 25, 2025

RINGS IN IRELAND

The Steelers are officially on the way to playing in Ireland this week. It’s been a long time coming, and the people of Ireland seem excited for the occasion. Many media members have already made the journey over to the country, too. They’re getting to see some of the sights in Dublin, and that includes some fun NFL artifacts.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared on Twitter that the NFL has every Super Bowl ring on display in Dublin City Hall. It’s a cool display, especially for those who get to see it in person.

A hidden gem in the Dublin City Hall crypt. The NFL has every Super Bowl ring on display. Can you spot the six Steelers ones and the one Aaron Rodgers kept from them? pic.twitter.com/7tyDX5QcsH — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 25, 2025

ROONEY SCHOLARSHIP

The Rooney family spent years trying to get the NFL to allow the Steelers to play in Ireland. Now that international games are more common, that’s finally a reality. The Steelers will play in Ireland this week, and the Rooney family is still working to positively impact the country.

On Twitter, Steelers Ireland announced the inaugural Dan and Patricia Rooney No Mind Left Behind Scholarship. It will go to a pair of Northern Ireland high school students to help them further their education. The scholarship is named after the late Dan Rooney, who was the Steelers’ owner, and his wife, Patricia. It’s a nice way to honor their memory.