Depot After Dark: Bradshaw Singing, Steelers Painting, Player Reaction Times

BRADSHAW SINGING

In the 1970s, the Steelers were defined by their defense. The Steel Curtain helped them win four Super Bowls and establish a dynasty. However, the Steelers’ offense also had several great players. Terry Bradshaw was the conductor of that unit. He was one of the league’s best quarterbacks during his era, earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since retiring, Bradshaw has gotten involved in a few different projects. Most people will remember his time as an analyst. However, football isn’t Bradshaw’s only venture. Tin Trumpet Interpreters recently shared a video on YouTube showing Bradshaw singing a Hank Williams Jr. song at a music festival. It’s fun to see Bradshaw showcasing his talents outside of football.

STEELERS PAINTING

The Steelers won their first game of the year, defeating the New York Jets. However, they’ve still yet to play at home in Pittsburgh. That changes this week with the Seattle Seahawks coming to town. Hopefully, the Steelers manage to win that game, too, protecting their homefield.

To celebrate the Steelers’ home opener, CBS Pittsburgh posted a video on their YouTube channel showing artist Cody Sabol doing a quick painting of T.J. Watt. It’s incredible how quickly he gets it done, and also how good it looks.

PLAYER REACTION TIMES

Being an NFL athlete isn’t easy. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and talent. Only the best of the best make it. Even then, NFL players still make mistakes on the field. They have to make split-second decisions, and sometimes, they’re wrong. It’s difficult to test a player’s reaction time, but the Steelers recently tried to have fun doing it.

The Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel testing the reaction times of their players. Someone holds up a ruler, and players have to grab it as quickly as possible after it gets dropped. They all do well, although Logan Lee has perhaps the best attempt. It’s a fun showcase of the abilities of NFL athletes.