Depot After Dark: Big Ben Debut Anniversary, Primanti’s In Ireland, Browns Kicker Woes

BIG BEN DEBUT ANNIVERSARY

Ben Roethlisberger came along at a time when the Steelers desperately needed a quarterback. The rest of their roster was talented, but they were missing that piece under center. Roethlisberger helped elevate them. Thanks to him, they were able to win two more Super Bowls.

Friday is actually the anniversary of Roethlisberger’s debut with the Steelers. In 2004, 21 years ago, Roethlisberger entered the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, they lost that game, but Roethlisberger would help the Steelers win every other game that season. They went 15-1, and they would’ve made it to the Super Bowl, too, if not for the New England Patriots.

21 years ago today, the debut of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on 9/19/2004 against the Ravens in Baltimore. @_BigBen7 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/2tRst9tlkO — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2025

PRIMANTI’S IN IRELAND

Very soon, the Steelers will travel to Ireland to play in the NFL’s first regular season game there. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings, who are dealing with several serious injuries. Ireland is very different from Pittsburgh, but a little piece of the city will be traveling to Dublin along with the team.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Primanti Brothers, the local Pittsburgh restaurant, will be opening a pop-up location at the Croke Park Hotel in Dublin. That should help make the tone of the day feel more similar to Pittsburgh. It also adds to an already exciting event.

BROWNS KICKER WOES

For a split second, it looked like the Cleveland Browns would crawl out of the basement of the AFC North. However, they’re back to rebuilding. They’re already 0-2 on the year. Now, they could be dealing with even more issues.

On Twitter, Around the NFL shared that Browns kicker Andre Szmyt is getting an MRI on his calf. There’s no confirmation on whether or not he’s injured, but something like that popping up this late in the week isn’t great. Last week, he missed a field goal and an extra point. For the Browns, when it rains, it pours. We’ll see if Szmyt suits up this week.