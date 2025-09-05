Depot After Dark: Amari Cooper Retires, Banner Tryout With Bears, Steelers ManningCast Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 4.

AMARI COOPER RETIRES

This offseason, the Steelers tried to upgrade at wide receiver. They traded for DK Metcalf, but they also sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Some people wondered if they would sign veteran receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper has been in the league since 2015, making five Pro Bowls. He recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team he spent the first few years of his career with.

Unfortunately, as announced by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Cooper has decided to retire. He’s 31 years old, and he’s put together a solid career. While he was productive with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, he was less effective last year. Now, he’s on to life after the NFL.

BANNER TRYOUT WITH BEARS

In the 2010s, the Steelers had a great offensive line, but towards the end of the decade, that unit started to fall apart. Offensive tackle Zach Banner was one player that the Steelers hoped could help them rebuild that unit. He was with them from 2018-2021, and at one point, he was named a starter. Sadly, he tore his ACL in 2020, and his NFL career didn’t last long after that.

However, Banner is attempting to make a comeback. He was last in the NFL in 2021, but recently, he had a tryout for the Chicago Bears. At the moment, it’s unclear if they’re going to add him to their team. If they do, it would be a great story. Hopefully, Banner gets another chance. He could even face the Steelers this year.

STEELERS MANNINGCAST GAME

The Manning family is one of the NFL’s most prestigious. Archie Manning was a solid quarterback in the 1970s and 1980s. Then, his sons Peyton and Eli took the league by storm. They both won multiple Super Bowls, with Peyton Manning becoming one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Now, they're both retired, but they're still involved with football. For the past few years, the Manning brothers have commentated on an ESPN game broadcast called the ManningCast.