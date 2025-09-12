Depot After Dark: Acrisure Stadium New Lounge, Elliott Message, Jackson Not Getting Fined

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

ACRISURE STADIUM NEW LOUNGE

Though the name has changed, the Steelers have been playing at Acrisure Stadium since 2001. In that time, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league, consistently in the playoff picture. The stadium has undergone many changes over the years, and now, they’re adding more.

Radio station 93.7 The Fan shared that the Steelers are planning to build a new lounge in the stadium called the “1933 Club.” It’s a private space for members, and memberships will be available later this year. It should open next year, replacing some current stadium office space.

FIRST LOOK: The Steelers unveiled plans for a new lounge coming to Acrisure Stadium next year. What do you think of "1933 Club"? https://t.co/uX2yzI8stG pic.twitter.com/0mIhycrMog — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 11, 2025

ELLIOTT MESSAGE

The Steelers beat the New York Jets in Week 1, but they didn’t escape that game unscathed. They lost reliable safety DeShon Elliott to a knee injury. He’s a key part of their secondary as arguably their best tackler. While Elliott is out this week, it doesn’t seem like he should be gone for long.

On his Instagram, Elliott shared a message saying that he’ll “be back soon.” Hopefully, that’s true. In the meantime, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers will try to replace Elliott. Both are relatively new to the team, with Peppers just signing. We’ll see if they can hold that spot down while Elliott works to get healthy.

DeShon Elliott says on IG that he will be back soon #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Yv0KhdwA8F — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 11, 2025

JACKSON NOT GETTING FINED

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. It was an intense game, and it featured some controversial moments. Perhaps the most notable was when a Bills fan smacked Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his helmet. Lamar Jackson took offense to that and shoved the fan later on.

However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has shared that Jackson won’t get fined for that interaction. The fan was subsequently ejected and indefinitely banned from NFL stadiums. It wasn’t a pretty situation, and it’s not what NFL games are about. Hopefully, everyone can move on now.