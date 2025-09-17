‘DeMarcus Lawrence Was Lost’: Will Howard In Awe Of Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Guitar Fake’

Aaron Rodgers has long been a master of play-action, selling fakes harder than most quarterbacks. Even when defenders don’t bite, his commitment plants doubt—just ask Seattle Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who is probably still wondering what happened on one play in Week 2.
Let’s introduce you to Aaron Rodgers’ “guitar fake.”
Will Howard knew this fake was coming and couldn’t wait to see it in action after watching Rodgers use it in practice all the time.
“I knew he was gonna do it because we said all week, we were like, ‘Hey, on this play, he is gonna do the guitar fake,'” Howard said Wednesday via Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “He’s masterful at it. I’ve never seen him do it. I mean, DeMarcus Lawrence was lost, he had no idea. It was crazy. I knew as soon as he called the play, as soon as Art [Smith] called the play, I knew he was gonna do it. But I didn’t know he would get him that bad. It looked real good. That was pretty sweet. He practices it all the time.”
Notice how Rodgers looks like he has a guitar in his hands with the way his arms are oriented at the top of the drop back. Hence the name: guitar fake.
On this particular play, Rodgers knew he had a tight end chipping the end man on the line of scrimmage before releasing into the flat as a receiver. This meant the edge rusher had a relatively clear path to the quarterback. You can see how that would be a problem if Rodgers didn’t make use of the guitar fake. With his back to the free rusher, Rodgers puts his right arm out as if he handed the ball off and the left hand has the ball tucked out of sight in front of his body. Once he senses the DE crashing down on the run, he rolls out to reset his feet and complete the pass.
In this case, it was a five-yard completion to TE Jonnu Smith. This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment fake or play call. Rodgers had been preparing for this exact situation all week.
It was a thing of beauty in real time and I’m glad someone on the team has now explained it after the fact.
You would think selling the fake is standard at the NFL level as everybody seeks any little advantage they can get. But that is definitely not the case. Ben Roethlisberger was notorious for barely trying to sell the fake. Rodgers gets a lot of value out of his attention to detail on play-action.
What’s even more exciting is that this has a chance to now stick within the Steelers’ organization for years to come.
“I’ve been trying to master it,” Howard said. “Maybe I’ll be able to pull it outta my bag of tricks in a couple years.”
Whether Howard starts or not, you know he will be looking to pass any and all information to others in the quarterback room as Rodgers is doing for him.