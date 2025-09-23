Deion Sanders Has ‘A Feeling’ Shedeur Will Start For Browns ‘This Year’

The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 this season, and that’s good news for Shedeur Sanders, his father, Deion, seems to think. The Hall of Famer appeared on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast recently and shared his thoughts on his son. Currently the Browns’ emergency third quarterback, Deion Sanders believes his time is coming—and somewhat soon.

“You got to be ready when it’s time. But when it’s time, you’re going to know. And it’s coming up”, Sanders said about Shedeur’s ascension in the lineup, as transcribed by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “I got a prediction. I ain’t telling nobody. I got a feeling when it’s going to go down. But it’s going to go down this year. He’s going to get a shot”.

The Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round this year after having already drafted Dillon Gabriel. The latter is currently Cleveland’s backup quarterback, playing behind Joe Flacco. Flacco just scored his first win of the season on Sunday, though the defense deserves the credit.

Through three games, Flacco is 77-of-126 for 631 yards with just two touchdowns to four interceptions. Needless to say, he is not playing well, and the Browns have yet to put up 18 points in a game. On Sunday, they beat the Packers by holding them to 10 points, scoring 13. It’s not unreasonable to contemplate a quarterback change on the horizon.

But that doesn’t mean the Browns will start Shedeur Sanders over Dillon Gabriel. While it’s not implausible, one imagines Gabriel is taking more reps in practice as the backup. If the Browns were planning to start Sanders, one would think they would want to give him more snaps.

Sanders had an impressive preseason debut, but he subsequently missed time due to injury. Though he returned for the Browns’ final preseason game, he performed much worse. HC Kevin Stefanski took him out of the game for a final two-minute drive with Gabriel leading the game-winning score. He completed just three of six passes for 14 yards, taking some ugly sacks.

Previously viewed as a potential first-round prospect, Shedeur Sanders lasted far longer than he expected. Perhaps seen as the work of the devil or something, rather than of his family’s oversized personality and influence as it would relate to the dynamics of a young quarterback in need of development, he and his “Legendary” draft room seemed to struggle with the unrequested humbling.

To his credit, he has handled most things well, barring a couple speeding tickets and some stray comments. And the fact that he played poorly the last time he was on an NFL field during a game.

The way things are going, the Browns are very likely to make a change at quarterback at some point this season. Nobody ever saw Flacco as a long-term answer, but rather a bridge. After all, that’s why they drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But is there really a sentiment within the organization that Sanders would take over, rather than Gabriel? What kind of inside intelligence does Deion have about the Browns’ thinking, if any?