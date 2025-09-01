‘Definition’ Of A Steelers D-Lineman, Yahya Black Named ‘Future Hit’ By The Athletic

He might not be projected to be a starter right away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rookie fifth-round defensive lineman Yahya Black could have a sizable role this season, especially after turning in a strong preseason performance.

Entering the 2025 season, Black is viewed as a potential building block for the franchise in the trenches.

For The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, who put together a piece highlighting 32 under-the-radar names to know across the NFL, Black was the choice for the Steelers, drawing plenty of praise from an AFC scout and an NFC executive.

The NFC executive, according to Rodrigue, believes Black went to the “perfect place” in Pittsburgh.

“Ideal 3-4 (alignment) DL body type. Love the play (tempo) and upper body violence,” the NFC executive said of Black to Rodrigue. “Lack of lower-body flex and stiffness will limit his upside as a rusher but he will be a productive pro and could be an eventual first- and second-down starter.”

Black was listed at 6056, 336 pounds coming out of Iowa, where he was a dominant space eater and run stuffer but didn’t produce much as a pass rusher.

During the preseason, that run-stuffing ability showed up in a big way. So, too, did his pass-rush abilities. Black played 54 snaps in the preseason, generating an 86.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.0 against the run and a 78.9 overall as a pass rusher, two solid marks for a rookie.

He saved his best for last against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason finale, recording two sacks while generating a pass-rush grade of 90.4 and a 91.9 overall grade, which also happened to include his best run defense grade of the preseason at 79.7. He had six run stops during the preseason and generated another three pressures, showing up time and time again on film.

Black even showed off a bit of the cocked-nose look that Joe Greene once made famous in Pittsburgh as the anchor of the Steel Curtain.

“(He is) the definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler defensive lineman: Size, length and strength,” one AFC scout said of Black.

With fellow rookie and first-round pick Derrick Harmon injured, entering the season with a reported MCL sprain, the door is ajar just a bit for Black to have a role early in the season.

That the Steelers landed such a talent and fit in the fifth round is rather remarkable. We’ll see if the production and abilities he showed during preseason and even in training camp translate to the regular season. If it does, the Steelers could have an early-down menace on their hands, one who will continue to develop as a pass rusher and could become a real problem for opposing offenses moving forward.