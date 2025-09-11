‘Definitely The Go-To’: Yahya Black Says Belly-Rub Celebration Will Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense got gashed in Week 1. This week, they’ll be looking to improve upon that performance, and that could result in rookie Yahya Black getting more playing time. Black impressed in the preseason and quickly won over fans, thanks in large part to his funny celebration where he rubbed his belly after registering a sack. Black explained how that moment came about, and if it could return.

“There was some stuff going around about my belly hanging out, and I embrace it,” Black said Thursday on The Arthur Moats Experience. “And it just happened. I was like, ‘Let me rub my belly.’ Now I’m just a meme, which is kind of funny… That’s definitely the go-to.”

Black was the Steelers’ fifth-round pick this past year, their second defensive lineman taken. They took Derrick Harmon in the first round, but he’s currently out with a knee injury. That provides more opportunities for Black.

In Week 1, he played 24 snaps, splitting reps with Isaiahh Loudermilk. However, he made the most of his reps. Black recorded two pressures on seven pass-rush reps. He’s impressed the Steelers’ coaching staff, and now, he’ll have a chance to further prove himself this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ offensive line is talented, so it might be tough for Black to bust out his signature celebration. Both their offensive tackles are solid, and rookie first-round pick Grey Zabel had a fine first showing at guard. That unit only allowed a single sack in Week 1 against a talented San Francisco 49ers’ defense.

However, they’ve got some holes up front. Center Jalen Sundell was an undrafted rookie last year, and while he appeared in several games, he only got his first start last week. Anthony Bradford mans their other guard spot, previously being a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2023. Both those players aren’t very proven, and that could be to Black’s benefit.

We’ll see when, or if, Black is able to celebrate a big play again. It’s one thing to get a sack in the preseason, but another thing entirely to do it in the regular season. Also, Harmon is scheduled to return soon. He’ll likely receive a lot of starting reps when healthy. Therefore, Black would do well to take advantage of his playing time right now.