‘Definitely Happy In The Locker Room’: Teammates Glad To Help Jabrill Peppers Get Revenge Against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave their fans a new look defensively at the beginning of their Week 3 win over the Patriots. Cole Holcomb and Jabrill Peppers found their way into the starting lineup, and each came away with some massive plays.

For Peppers, his came early in the third quarter. Pittsburgh forced a lot of fumbles Sunday, and Peppers had a crucial one, jarring the ball out of Antonio Gibson’s hands and giving possession back to the Steelers. Of course, that play means a little more considering Peppers was released by the Patriots just a few weeks ago. According to Aaron Rodgers, Peppers was happy to get back at his former team.

“Every single week there’s a guy facing his former team probably, and you’d like to get ’em the ball or have them make some plays,” Rodgers said after the game via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “But he was definitely happy in the locker room.”

As the Steelers continue to deal with injuries defensively, they had to shake some things up. They lost one of their best defenders in DeShon Elliott back in Week 1. He’s set to be out for another couple of weeks still. That was a main reason as to why they brought Peppers in. He didn’t get any defensive snaps against the Seahawks, but that changed in a big way Sunday.

Really, the Steelers needed an attitude change defensively. They weren’t playing physically and were being gashed against the run and pass throughout their first two games. They did still have their issues Sunday despite the win. But the unit brought an extra level of intensity, with Jabrill Peppers being a part of that.

Peppers’ performance came at a crucial time, and Cam Heyward loves the introduction he made to his new team.

“I think he enjoyed it a lot, we always talk about getting petty ball. But wherever we go, we usually playing against somebody,” Heyward said. “When we have these guys that have played elsewhere, and are welcoming themselves to the Steelers, it’s really special for us to get it done for them.”

We’ll have to see how the safety rotation shakes out as the year progresses, but Jabrill Peppers made a great introduction. He brought the intensity against the run, with six tackles and that forced fumble. If he can continue this into the next couple of weeks, the Steelers might have quite a steal on their hands with Peppers on the roster.