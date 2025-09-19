‘Definitely Can’t Get Any Worse’: Former NFL GM Assesses Steelers’ Defense

Some thought the Pittsburgh Steelers’ poor defensive showing in Week 1 was a fluke. However, they proceeded to disappoint in Week 2 as wel, allowing a mediocre Seattle Seahawks offense to beat them too often. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon gave a somewhat optimistic outlook on the Steelers’ defense, though.

“It definitely can’t get any worse,” Carthon said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “They rank in the bottom third in every statistical category with the exception of short-yardage efficiency, where they’re 14th. At this point, it can’t get any worse. We’ve seen this defense do some unprecedented things. But it all starts up front. It always has; it always will.

“They’ve made some considerable contributions to improve their secondary. But the guys up front, the guys they’ve paid a lot of money to, the T.J. Watts, the Alex Highsmiths, the Cam Heywards, those guys got to be able to stop the run game and get after people in the passing game to allow this secondary, which they’ve chose to upgrade, to go out there and make these plays, which they haven’t had.”

The Steelers have been bad defensively, but Carthon might be wrong that it can’t get worse. They’ve at least made some plays. Against the New York Jets, they stepped up to end the game. Then, against the Seahawks, they recorded two interceptions. They don’t look totally hopeless.

However, Carthon is correct that they’d be hard-pressed to sink lower, especially given the talent that they have. The Steelers are dealing with a few key injuries, including ones to Alex Highsmith and DeShon Elliott, but that’s no excuse. Players like Watt, Heyward, and Jalen Ramsey should still be enough to have their defense playing well.

In Week 3, the Steelers will face the New England Patriots. That game should give them a chance to prove that their defense can be better. While the Patriots have some talent on offense, including young quarterback Drake Maye, they’ve still got issues.

That includes not having a ton of talent at wide receiver and still trying to rebuild their offensive line. The Steelers’ pass rush should have an opportunity to make some noise in Foxboro. Like Carthon says, though, they need to focus on stopping the run. If they don’t they could be in for another long day.

We’ll see if Carthon is correct about the Steelers’ defense not being able to sink any lower. By their own standard, things certainly seem bleak. However, they have time to find their footing. It’s a long season, and the Steelers will face their fair share of ups and downs. Hopefully, though, they start to trend upward soon.