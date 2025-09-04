DC Teryl Austin Talks Steelers D-Linemen Cam Heyward, ‘Big Sexy’ Yahya Black

With rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon out for the season opener against the New York Jets due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will have to rely on a number of players to help fill the void Sunday inside MetLife Stadium.

There’s also the potential that team captain and All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward could sit out the game while in a contract dispute.

But after seeing Heyward go through practices recently, doing everything he’s done in the past to gear up for games, Austin doesn’t have any concerns his star won’t be out there.

“He’s been practicing, so I’m anticipating him playing,” Austin told reporters Thursday regarding Heyward, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on X.

Austin was asked about Heyward being unsure if he’ll play in reference to his “we’ll see” comments on his podcast. Austin didn’t take the bait.

“Then that’s what he says. I just know what I see,” Austin said. “He’s out there practicing, so I’m anticipating him playing.”

#Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin's full answer about expecting Cam Heyward to play

Austin isn’t the only one within the Steelers anticipating the seven-time Pro Bowler playing Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects Heyward to be available, while outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said Thursday that Heyward’s situation hasn’t been a distraction and believes he’ll be out there.

Fellow defensive lineman Keeanu Benton avoided the question entirely Wednesday, stating that it was a question for Heyward, so we’ll see what happens. But all signs seem to indicate that Heyward will play Sunday.

One other piece that will play and could have a sizable role is rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black. Or “Big Sexy” as Austin referred to him on Thursday.

Black had an outstanding training camp and preseason, showing he has the potential to be an impact player right away. The “Big Sexy” nickname from Austin is due to the crop-top practice jersey Black wears, showing off his gut.

“He’s sexy, he’s a big sexy. He’s a great personality, kid loves ball,” Austin said of Black, according to audio provided by the tea. “Engaged, active, he’s got all the right things and so, we had him in on a draft visit and he was the same guy then that he is now. So it’s not a surprise that what he is for us.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Yahya Black's gut hang look: "It's sexy. He's Big Sexy." Says he loves Black's personality and they found that out when he came on a pre-draft visit to the team facility.

The Iowa product was listed at 6056, 336 pounds coming out of college, and certainly looks every part of that on the field. He closed out his preseason with two sacks against Carolina, flashing serious power and explosion for his size.

Harmon’s injury could open the door a bit more for Black to see the field extensively in New York. Tomlin stated Tuesday a lot of guys will play along the defensive line, much like the Steelers always do early in the season.

Hopefully Black takes the opportunity for early playing time and runs with it, strengthening the Steelers’ defensive line in the process.