DC Teryl Austin Happy With Derrick Harmon’s Debut: ‘He’s Only Going To Get Better’

He might have missed a month due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, but Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon didn’t look like he missed a beat in his NFL debut last Sunday.

Harmon was an impactful pass rusher and turned in some good reps against the run, helping the Steelers to a much-needed 21-14 win in New England.

Harmon had his first career sack, too as the Steelers improved to 2-1.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday the rookie picked up right where he left off in training camp.

“He’s got good mobility. He’s slippery oﬀ of blocks. He can do some different things,” Austin said of Harmon, according to a team-provided transcript. “The biggest thing with him right now is just the conditioning, but it was good to see him out there and see him kind of pick up where he left oﬀ at camp. I think really the thing that gets me excited about him is he’s only going to get better. You’re talking about a guy that at the beginning of the week we weren’t sure if he was even going to make it. Then all of a sudden, he shows up, he makes it, and he played.

“I thought he played well for the amount of snaps he had. I just anticipate him getting better and better as we go on this journey.”

Against the Patriots, Harmon played 35 snaps. While he had his first career sack, Harmon graded out at just a 54.5 overall from Pro Football Focus. That includes a 54.7 against the run and a 55.8 as a pass rusher. The Oregon product generated two pressures and was credited with two run stops.

While the PFF grade is a bit underwhelming, his performance as much better than it indicates. In his film breakdown of Harmon’s debut, Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle noted Harmon had a strong day, and was impactful right away in his first four snaps, seeing a turnover, his first sack, and his first tackle in that span.

Harmon shouldn’t have many snap restrictions moving forward. It’s all about getting into football shape now, and that comes with playing time. He proved he can play at the NFL level against the Patriots. He’s only going to get better and better with the more experience he gains, and that’s exciting for the Steelers.