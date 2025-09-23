Data Proves T.J. Watt Is Receiving Plenty Of Attention

T.J. Watt went the first two games of 2025 without a sack. That streak ended in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots, but new data explains why Watt had a quiet start to the year. As shared by PFF’s Timo Riske, Watt is among the most frequently double-teamed pass rushers. Entering Monday Night Football, Watt ranked fifth league-wide at over 50 percent of the time.

Myles Garrett is already back to doing what he does best: Breaking scales x-Axis: Double team/chip %

y-axis: Performance when not doubled pic.twitter.com/Eauj5LQePX — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 22, 2025

As the chart shows, only the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garett, Green Bay Packers’ Micah Parsons and Kingsley Enagbare, and Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson had a higher rate (it appears Watt is narrowly ahead of the Carolina Panthers’ Nic Scourton).

Compare that to Nick Herbig, the other Steeler who shows up on the list. His double-team rate sits around 32 percent.

The Y-axis of the chart showed Watt in less favorable light with a roughly average effectiveness rate when not doubled. But Watt came alive in Week Three, recording his first two sacks of the season. Watt is known for getting his numbers in bunches, and his 32nd multi-sack game broke a tie with Garrett to lead all active players. Watt now has 110 sacks for his career. As Michael Bertsch shared on Twitter/X, Watt is now only the third player in NFL history with 110-plus sacks in his first 125 games.

T.J. Watt has 110.0 sacks (124 games) and joined HOF Reggie White (125.5) and DeMarcus Ware (110.5) as the only players since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least 110.0 sacks in his first 125 games.#PITvsNE#HereWeGo#BertschyBits — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) September 22, 2025

For years, analytical outlets like PFF downplayed how often offenses keyed in on Watt. His double-team rates were lower and Garrett’s “pass rush win” rate was higher. The models have shifted in recent years with PFF taking chips into account, which can slow down pass rushers just as often as a true double-team.

Outlets like this still would argue Garrett is the more impactful pass rusher, and on this list, Garrett nearly breaks the chart. But it at least tells Steelers fans they aren’t crazy in believing Watt is the primary focus of every opposing blocking scheme. The attention he gets opens up opportunities for others, helping Jack Sawyer net his first sack in Week Two.

Watt enters Week Four tied for 13th in sacks this season. The leader is the Green Bay Packers Rashan Gary. With the high double-team rate of Parsons and Enagbare, Gary has benefitted to 4.5 sacks to begin the season. The New York Giants’ Brian Burns, Los Angeles Rams’ Byron Young, and Garrett are all closely behind with four. All besides Garrett have far lower double-team rates than Watt.