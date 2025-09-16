Darius Slay Offered Key Advice To Kaleb Johnson: ‘Don’t Talk About It’

Rallying around rookie running back Kaleb Johnson following his kick-return blunder that served as a turning point Sunday in a 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks, veteran cornerback Darius Slay let Johnson know that brighter days are ahead.

“Don’t let that play define who you are,” Slay told co-host Richard Sherman on their podcast of his advice to Johnson. “Because a play like that. Definitely in this type of city, definitely with this type of environment, definitely this type of standard, this team has, this organization has, that can ruin a kid’s career. Just because they can always remember to play it back. So I just told him, ‘Man, keep your head forward. Don’t let that play define who you are.'”

Johnson failed to field a fourth quarter kickoff, letting the ball bounce past him and into the end zone. Still a live ball, Seattle players jumped on the football for the touchdown, turning a tight 17-14 game into a clear 24-14 advantage.

The Seahawks just recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown! SEAvsPIT on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/0J1gEbqx4r — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

It’s hardly the first example of a Steeler failing to field a kickoff but his is the most egregious and the most costly, a clear factor in the loss. Slay wasn’t the only veteran defensive back stepping up to help a distraught rookie. Despite being signed just days before, new Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers was one of the first to approach Johnson. The All-22 view of the game shows Peppers putting an arm around Johnson along the sideline.

#Steelers S Jabrill Peppers has only been in Pittsburgh a couple of days but appreciate him putting his arm around Kaleb Johnson after his KR gaffe. Veteran letting a rookie know he's gonna bounce back. pic.twitter.com/wKWoy3aBZ3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 16, 2025

Slay offered one more piece of advice.

“I told him too, man,” he said. “All the team told him, ‘Man, talk less. Don’t talk about it no more.’ I was like, ‘Talk less. Don’t even bring it up no more. They ask about it, [say], Hey, I’m onto bigger and better things.””

Johnson took ownership of his mistake after the game. Slay’s correct that the next best thing he can do is put the play behind him. The question will be if Pittsburgh will allow him to forget about it. Barely playing the first two weeks, the Steelers’ next steps could go one of two ways. Either continue playing him and perhaps increasing his role to jump-start a flailing running game.

Or Johnson could be sat down with perhaps versatile veteran Trey Sermon being elevated from the practice squad. The sooner Johnson is allowed to make the next play, the quicker he can move on and remind why he was Pittsburgh’s third-round pick.