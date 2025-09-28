Darius Slay Injured Against Vikings (Update)

UPDATE: Darius Slay has returned to the game.

Our original story is below.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Darius Slay suffered an injury on the final play of the first quarter during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Slay was in pass coverage on WR Jordan Addison and remained down on the field after the play.

Last week, Slay left the game with the New England Patriots with an ankle injury. He returned briefly and left again, but wound up making his way back to the game. He was listed on the injury report this week, but it was non-injury related, and he logged full practices on Thursday and Friday.

Per WPXI’s Jenna Harner, Slay went into the blue medical tent and appeared to have discomfort in his midsection.

Darius Slay took a knee after giving up that 22 yard reception to Jordan Addison. It looks like he was dealing with some discomfort to his midsection. He walked off the field on his own, and is now heading into the blue medical tent. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) September 28, 2025

Per the NFL Network broadcast, Slay limped back to the locker room. This season, Slay has 10 total tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery, which came against New England last week.

With Slay down and the Steelers still without Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers will turn to James Pierre in his absence. Pierre came in for Slay last week when he left with the injury.

With an already-thin cornerback room, losing Slay for any amount of time is a blow to Pittsburgh’s secondary and defense as a whole.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.