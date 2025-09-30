Danny Smith Shares Reaction To Kaleb Johnson Kickoff Gaffe

What’s understood doesn’t need to be said. At least, that was Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith’s reaction in the moments immediately following rookie RB Kaleb Johnson’s kickoff blunder in Week 2. Speaking to reporters about the play and shared by 93.7 The Fan, Smith said Johnson’s teammates did all the talking for him.

“Connor Heyward was there [saying], ‘We go over it all the time! We go over it all the time!” Smith said in a high-pitched voice, mimicking Heyward’s exasperated tone. “I didn’t really say much on the field to him.”

#Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith didn’t have to say much to Kaleb Johnson after the kickoff mistake, several players talked to him pic.twitter.com/2sda0ZtptW — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 30, 2025

Early in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson let a kickoff bounce over his head and into the end zone. Still a live ball, Seattle players raced into the end zone and jumped on the football for a touchdown. A true turning point in what became a 31-17 Seattle win. To date, it’s the Steelers’ only loss of the season.

While Smith didn’t offer commentary on the play, the flub was addressed in meetings.

“I dealt with it the next day in the tape session,” Smith said.

Smith’s answer suggests Johnson was told of the rules and he simply didn’t understand or forgot. Since, Johnson has not been one of the team’s kick returns. His job has been taken by RB Trey Sermon, elevated off the Steelers’ practice squad the last two games. Sermon’s few returns have been inoffensive, two tries for an average of 25.5 yards, but he’s avoided the major mistakes Johnson – who also fumbled a kick return – made.

Heyward wasn’t the only player to talk to Johnson. Veteran Jabrill Peppers was perhaps more comforting, spotted throwing an arm around Johnson moments after the play.

#Steelers S Jabrill Peppers has only been in Pittsburgh a couple of days but appreciate him putting his arm around Kaleb Johnson after his KR gaffe. Veteran letting a rookie know he's gonna bounce back. pic.twitter.com/wKWoy3aBZ3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 16, 2025

NFL rules allow for only three practice squad elevations a season. Meaning, Sermon only has one more available. After that, the team will have to either sign Sermon to its 53-man roster or fill his kick return role. It’s possible Johnson receives a second chance. He took his first steps forward Sunday in the Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings, logging 11 snaps and six carries for 22 yards. But the team would be understandably hesitant to give him another chance anytime soon until he gains more trust that he won’t make that mistake, or any others like it, again.