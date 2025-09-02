Dan Orlovsky Says Jets Need To Have ‘At Least 45 Rush Attempts’ Against The Steelers

The New York Jets changed in many ways this offseason, one of them being at quarterback. However, one thing that remained strong is their rushing attack. It might be even stronger now with the Jets bringing in Justin Fields. With him leading the offense, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky thinks the Jets should prioritize the run in their season opener against the Steelers on Sunday.

“I think the Jets should try to run the football for at least 45 rush attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday. “If I’m the Jets, I’m gonna make this an ugly football game. I’m gonna make it a violent, physical football game. I want to get it to the fourth quarter, and use motion in my run game as much as possible, which is what Pittsburgh has struggled with defensively, stopping the run.”

Forty-five rushes feel like an extreme amount. However, Orlovsky is not wrong that running the football is likely the Jets’ best chance on Sunday. The Steelers are loaded in the secondary, and Fields has never been known as a consistent passer at the NFL level. While New York has one terrific receiver in Garrett Wilson, there’s a lack of depth at the position aside from him.

Yet, the Jets have a rushing attack worthy of worrying the Steelers. Breece Hall broke a big play against Pittsburgh last year, filling out an impressive backfield along with Braelon Allen. Then, there’s Fields himself, who’s proven his ability as a runner at this level time and time again.

Orlovsky thinks that’s the method for a win for New York, but admits they need to muck things up.

“This game is 45-plus rushes. See if your defense can dominate Pittsburgh’s offensive line, and find a way to steal the football game,” Orlovsky said.

This approach sounds familiar to the way Fields won games with the Steelers last year. Pittsburgh had the same lack of depth at receiver as the Jets do now, outside of the WR1. Fields played in a run-first offense with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and took no risks through the air.

It’s a new team now, but Fields has shown he can win games with that approach. Pittsburgh also has a couple of injuries on its defensive line. Derrick Harmon will miss Week 1 as he recovers from a knee strain. Cam Heyward also remains non-committal about his chances of playing on Sunday.

The Steelers are favored in this matchup. It’s a game they really should win if they’re truly playoff contenders. However, the Jets aren’t going to make it easy, and the Steelers may be in for a challenging task as they try to stop the run. That’s something the Jets should try to take advantage of this week.