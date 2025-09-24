Cowherd: Steelers Should Acquire A ‘ Very Good’ RB Before Trade Deadline

For their offense to operate at a high level this year, the Steelers need to be able to run the ball consistently. It hasn’t happened through three weeks, and there’s a couple areas you could blame, with Mike Tomlin even hinting at the defense being the reason. Colin Cowherd thinks the simplest fix may be for the Steelers to deal for a RB ahead of the trade deadline.

“The o-line is inexplicably bad, again,” Cowherd said Wednesday on FS1’s The Herd. “Najee Harris is gone. Kaleb Johnson could be a miss, could be a whiff. You didn’t get Aaron Rodgers for a three-year plan. It was a one-year plan. Fix the offensive line. Go get a very good running back on a bad team at the trade deadline.”

The running back trio certainly hasn’t evolved as well as the Steelers have hoped. Jaylen Warren has looked explosive with the ball in his hands, but unfortunately most of that has come as a pass catcher. Kenneth Gainwell was expected to be used in that very role but has just 30 receiving yards compared to his 55 rushing yards. And you, sitting wherever you are, have more rushing yards on the year than Kaleb Johnson’s -1.

At this point the Steelers are at a loss. Cowherd mentions fixing the offensive line, and that’s paramount before any move the Steelers try to make at RB. The young unit has a lot of potential, but many worried the linemen’s lack of experience would hurt them this year. So far, that is proving to be correct. Even the veteran on the unit, Isaac Seumalo, has been lackluster for the most part.

Running the ball is a clear problem for the Steelers. But simply trading for a back isn’t going to solve it alone. Warren has looked plenty dangerous with the ball in his hands, but he’s just not getting the blocking he needs to make a difference. The unit showed some glimpses of improvement at the beginning of the Steelers’ win last week, but that progress fizzled out.

If the Steelers try to trade for a RB, there could be some options. Yet, it’s not likely they make a major swing. They were quite active this offseason, but in-season trades are much rarer. Last season the Steelers had a big need at WR, and their solution was to trade for Mike Williams. That certainly wasn’t the biggest of moves. Dan Graziano also reports that if Pittsburgh does make a move, it will likely be for a defender.