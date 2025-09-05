Cowboys Vs. Eagles – 2025 Week 1 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

NFL football is officially back starting tonight!!! The 2025 NFL regular season gets underway Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC.

The Eagles are of course the defending Super Bowl champions from last year while the Cowboys failed to make the postseason in 2024 after finishing the regular season with a record of 7-10. Former Steelers WR George Pickens will be making his Cowboys debut tonight as well.

Below is the official league capsule preview for the Thursday night game between the Eagles and Cowboys and feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post via a Twitter feed as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Happy Football New Year!

Cowboys Inactives: DT Mazi Smith, RB Jaydon Blue, LB Shemar James, OL Trevor Keegan, OT Ajani Cornelius, DT Perrion Winfrey

Eagles Inactives: QB Tanner McKee, OL Drew Kendall, T Cameron Williams, G Kenyon Green, LB Ogbo Okoronko, LB Azeez Ojulari, DT Ty Robinson