Connor Heyward Believes He’s Steelers Fans’ New ‘Scapegoat’ As Cam’s Little Brother

Connor Heyward has made the Steelers’ 53-man roster for four years now but is tired of people questioning whether he earned it. The younger brother of Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward, he knows his family’s legacy is a blessing and a curse. The Heyward name certainly helped open doors, but some will never believe he “deserves” his job.

A sixth-round pick out of Michigan State, Connor Heyward’s primary job is on special teams. He played over 300 snaps there last season, registering eight tackles and recovering a fumble. While he would love to contribute more on offense, the Steelers have a deep tight end room. Even with no less an authority than Aaron Rodgers praising him, he knows his opportunities are limited.

Heyward is not the ideal size for any one position he plays, his body type most suited to fullback—at which, admittedly, he doesn’t excel. If he has one primary strength on offense, it’s his knowledge of the game—and his hands. Although he knows what he’s doing, he also doesn’t have Darnell Washington’s body, or Jonnu Smith’s athleticism.

What he does have is work ethic—and a family name. With Steelers HC Mike Tomlin openly acknowledging his interest in familial pedigree, he has only made the targets bigger on the backs of his fraternal footballers. Although Connor Heyward has it now, before him, it was Derek Watt, T.J.’s brother.

At one time, the Steelers had three sets of brothers on the roster simultaneously—The Watts, the Edmundses, and the Heywards. In 2023, they also had Nick and Hate Herbig. Previously, they had Carlos and Khalil Davis, and Vince Williams briefly saw his brother Karlos on the practice squad. They currently have the sons of two former Steelers players on their 53-man roster: Joey Porter Jr. and Carson Bruener. Another, rookie UDFA Daryl Porter Jr., is on the practice squad.

But when you’re the younger, less accomplished brother, all you’ll hear from fans are cries of nepotism. Connor Heyward certainly seems to hear them. “At some point, it has to stop”, he told Brian Batko about the argument that the Steelers only employ him as a favor to Cam. “Everybody has their own scapegoat for the team. It was Cordarrelle Patterson. Now it’s me”.

Since entering the NFL in 2022, Connor Heyward has logged 784 offensive and 834 special team snaps. He has 41 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns, plus 27 rushing yards on three attempts. He also has 19 career tackles, and the aforementioned recovered fumble.

The highlight of Heyward’s NFL career came as a rookie in Week 12 in Atlanta. He caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the stadium where his father played. And it just so happens his first touchdown bore similarities to his father’s first.

This is really cool. Comparing Connor Heyward's first career TD catch to his father Craig Heyward's first one. Got behind the defense down the right seam for the score. Like father, like son. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BksGgjE6cJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

Connor Heyward is right in that the cries of nepotism are unfair, and they chiefly emanate from fans who don’t place much value or interest in special teams. He has a role on an NFL team, and that happens to be the Steelers. Although he might not be anyone’s favorite Steeler, or even favorite Heyward, he belongs.