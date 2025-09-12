Clay Matthews III: Aaron Rodgers Will Throw For Over 4,000 Yards This Season

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. His spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is already secure. However, it’s been a few years since he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Last season with the New York Jets was a disaster, and even his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 wasn’t up to his standard. He put in a solid Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, though. And Clay Matthews III is all-in on his former Packers teammate having a great year.

“I think, just from playing with Aaron and watching him and watching these other quarterbacks, the most effortless ability to get the ball from point A to point B,” Matthews said recently on the Fitz and Whit podcast. “They looked good on offense. I thought it would be run first, especially after watching him with the Jets last year, where are they going to go with this? But he looked good.

“He looked on time with his receivers. I shot him a text. I’m like, ‘Buddy, that was a phenomenal game.’ I’m sure amongst the masses of texts. I had to because I enjoyed that. [Rodgers] looks good. Over 4,000 yards this year, we’re calling it.”

The last time Rodgers threw for over 4,000 yards in a season was 2021. That year, he recorded 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions on the way to winning his fourth NFL MVP award.

Rodgers hasn’t been the same player since then. He only threw for 3,695 yards in 2022, and he missed basically the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles. He was healthy last year, and while it took Rodgers some time to return to form, he wasn’t awful, throwing for almost 3,900 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Therefore, there’s a real possibility that he could eclipse 4,000 yards this year. He’s already off to a good start, totaling 244 passing yards in Week 1. Despite his age, the 41-year-old Rodgers doesn’t look washed up yet. While the Steelers are likely hoping Rodgers won’t have to carry their offense every week, it’s good to know that he’s got some gas left in the tank.

As long as Rodgers stays healthy, he should have a good chance at making Matthews’ prediction a reality. The Steelers’ offensive line will have to play better, though, after Rodgers took a beating in Week 1. If the line keeps him upright, he looks primed for a bounce-back year.