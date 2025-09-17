Christian Kuntz Wants To Play Until The Wheels Fall Off: ’10 More In Me’

Few NFL positions offer the same longevity potential as long snapper. It’s more technical than it looks but far less punishing on the body than most roles—even kicker or punter. Pittsburgh Steelers LS Christian Kuntz, now in his fifth season, is just getting started and hopes to play for a long time.

“I joke after every year, I’m like, ‘I got 10 more in me,’ but I think I still have 10 more in me at least,” Kuntz said via The Yinziders with Mike DeFabo and Jenna Harner. “I don’t know what that would mark, but I wanna play till the wheels fall off. Hopefully they never fall off, but that’s the goal.”

Another decade would put Kuntz in rare territory. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “40 and over club,” there has never been a long snapper over 40. Kuntz’ desired timeline would have him playing in the NFL into his 40s, and possibly longer.

That type of long snapper longevity is not unheard of in Pittsburgh. Greg Warren held down the role from 2005 to 2016 until he was 35 years old.

Though there are protections in place for long snappers and the position is less risky than most, they are still on a live football field with special teams players trying to earn their keep in the league. Things can happen, and Kuntz learned that in the preseason this year.

He reportedly broke his sternum in the second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which initially seemed like it could result in a trip to IR. The Steelers brought in another veteran long snapper to prepare for the worst. Kuntz described what that was like, and why he may have rushed back to the field despite the injury.

“That’s just the reality of our business,” Kuntz said. “You never know who’s gonna come in. There’s so many good football players out there and this is a business. At the end of the day, they don’t care who you are. They’ll replace you.”

Kuntz was asked if he shortens his time frame to return from injuries to avoid being replaced.

“A hundred percent for me personally,” he said. “I don’t want anyone coming in and doing my job.”