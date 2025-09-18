Chris Simms Has ‘Faith’ In Steelers’ Defense Rebounding Against Patriots

For years, the New England Patriots stood in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ path to the Super Bowl. However, those days are long gone. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are out of the NFL, and the Patriots are trying to rebuild. The Steelers are in a similar place, although they haven’t fully committed to a rebuild yet. The two teams will face off on Sunday, and Chris Simms believes the Steelers will come out on top.

“I like Pittsburgh here,” Simms said Thursday on his Unbuttoned podcast. “It’s not going to be a best bet. I guess I have faith that Pittsburgh’s defense is going to start playing better football at some point. It hasn’t been real good so far. The one thing that we thought would be a definite was Pittsburgh’s defense would be okay, while Aaron Rodgers and the offense find their footing and move forward.

“So far, it’s been the opposite. Aaron Rodgers and the offense have found their footing. I’ve got no problem with what they’re doing on that side of the ball. It’s been pretty damn effective… But I’m going to go with the Steelers here, being the more mature, hungry football team on the road and finding a way to beat them. I think they’re going to be able to move the ball on this Patriot defense. I’m going Steelers 28-24.”

The Steelers’ defense has been the most disappointing part of their team. Before the season started, there was talk that they could do historic things. They haven’t come close to that, though.

Their offense hasn’t been much better, either. Simms is high on what they’ve done, but they’ve got a lot of question marks. Rodgers has been a solid addition to their team, but the team around him hasn’t been up to par. The offensive line has struggled in pass protection. The Steelers’ run game has been underwhelming, too, getting off to a very slow start.

The Patriots have their own flaws, though. Like the Steelers, they’re 1-1, with their sole win coming last week against the Miami Dolphins. Like the Steelers, their offensive line has question marks. Young quarterback Drake Maye has already been sacked seven times this year.

The Patriots also don’t have many quality pass-catchers. Stefon Diggs used to be one of the best receivers in the league, but a major injury last year slowed him down. Kayshon Boutte had an explosive Week 1, but he only had one catch in Week 2.

New England’s defense has struggled, too. While they lead the league in sacks, their secondary has been carved up, allowing Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa to throw for over 300 yards.

However, part of that is due to injuries on their back end. Christian Gonzalez, their up-and-coming corner, has yet to play this year. He could return this week, though. That would significantly boost the Patriots’ defense.

This is a winnable game for the Steelers. They can turn things around after an ugly loss in Week 2. They shouldn’t underestimate the Patriots, though. Maye continues to improve, and head coach Mike Vrabel has a history of success in the league. Simms’ prediction doesn’t come without risk.