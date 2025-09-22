Chris Hoke: Steelers Need To Get ‘Really Talented’ Tight Ends More Involved

The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the New England Patriots on Sunday, 21-14. Thankfully for the Steelers, the defense showed up and forced five turnovers. It also sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye five times. The offense, while scoring three touchdowns, only had 203 total yards. And the tight ends only had four catches on the day between Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth.

Especially with the lack of a proven WR2, people assumed we would see plenty of targets to tight ends this year. QB Aaron Rodgers talked up the group, calling it “the best tight end room I’ve been around” in his NFL career. That’s why it’s been such a disappointment. It’s an even bigger disappointment considering how poorly the offense has performed in the last two games.

“Jonnu Smith, they need to get him more involved in the offense,” former Steelers NT Chris Hoke said Sunday on the KDKA Extra Point Show. “Right now, it’s just around the line of scrimmage primarily. These tight ends are really talented, [Pat] Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. Jonnu Smith and Freiermuth, I believe, are more talented than Hunter Henry, more talented than the tight ends [the Patriots] have. But they had more yardage today and more catches and moved the chains at a much higher rate.”

In contrast, the Patriots’ tight end Hoke highlighted, Hunter Henry, had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. To be fair, it isn’t like Hunter Henry is a slouch. He’s got 4,692 receiving yards (11.5 yards per catch) and 42 touchdowns in 122 games.

But Jonnu Smith has 12 catches for 65 yards and one touchdown in three games. He’s the third-most targeted player on the roster with 13 targets, but the Steelers aren’t using him downfield. Many people expected big things from Smith this season. He just had a career year in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. But we haven’t seen anything resembling that in Pittsburgh this year.

As for Pat Freiermuth, he’s tied for fifth in passing targets on the Steelers with RB Kenneth Gainwell. And he only has seven catches for 65 yards and no touchdowns.

The Steelers need to figure out how to get better on offense. Despite people’s hopes that the defense would be elite this season, you cannot depend on winning the turnover battle with a plus-four margin every week. The offense has to do something to pick up the slack. Should the Steelers get Jonnu Smith and the rest of the tight ends more involved? Definitely. Will it fix all their problems? Not with the struggles on the offensive line and the run game.

But it would be nice to see Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington more involved in the passing attack. The Steelers have talent at the tight end position that can operate at all levels of the field. That would be a big boost to a struggling offense.