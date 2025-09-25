Chris Hoke Reveals Why Keeanu Benton’s Struggling

Few know what it’s like to be an NFL nose tackle. An often thankless job of taking on blocks to allow others to make plays, Chris Hoke knows all about the trenches. It gives him a unique perspective of why Keeanu Benton has struggled three games into the season. Thursday, Hoke shed light on why Benton isn’t playing to his potential.

“Benton’s a very talented football player,” Hoke said on 93.7 The Fan. “The guy’s gifted. He’s quick, he’s fast, explosive, he’s powerful. But his technique’s below line and he’s gotta get better at playing good technique. He’s trying to make plays rather than letting his technique make plays.”

Benton looks the part. He’s 300 pounds with good arm length. Athletic with great hip fluidity, Benton’s flashed high-end moments throughout his career. At his best, he’s hard to block one-on-one and is disruptive up the middle. That skill set has rarely on display this season and most of his tape has shown him struggling to handle double-teams. Even as a pass rusher, Benton has been less effective, unable to develop a second rush move to keep offensive linemen guessing.

Playing in the NFL and especially in the trenches requires elite technique. Everyone in the league is big, strong, and athletic. Part of football’s one percent. Being 350 pounds isn’t required to be a successful nose tackle, not even in the Steelers’ old-school scheme. Javon Hargrave proved a body type similar to Benton’s can win in the middle.

“Right now Keeanu’s just trying to make plays,” Hoke said. “He’s getting twisted. He’s getting turned, gets high. He’s getting tied up and he’s getting knocked off the ball.”

Some have suggested Benton’s miscast in the middle. Hoke sees the merit but doesn’t believe it’s the ultimate cure.

“Do I think that he’d be a better three-technique?” he said. “Probably. But he played nose. He could do it. Play technique.”

Benton’s assignment moved one or two gaps over wouldn’t change the problems with his technique. And Pittsburgh uses him plenty shaded in its sub-packages. If Benton continues struggling to master his craft, the Steelers may consider playing veteran Daniel Ekuale more often. At least in the team’s 3-4 defense.

But it’s also an organization willing to ride out a player’s struggles in the hopes he turn it around. A former second-round pick eligible for a contract extension in the offseason, Pittsburgh is banking on Benton being a lot better than he’s been.