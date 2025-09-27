Chris Hoke Not Blaming Aaron Rodgers For Offensive Line’s Struggles: ‘Pocket Is Collapsing In Record Time’

Though the offensive line did a better job keeping Aaron Rodgers upright last Sunday, Chris Hoke believes it’s limiting the future Hall of Famer. Even without allowing any sacks, the line’s struggles affected how Rodgers played, including attacking the deep ball. Suffice it to say the entire offense remains a work in progress, but the offensive line especially so.

“He was under pressure all game,” Hoke said of Rodgers on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday. “He was getting the ball out so quick, the pocket was collapsing. He had to chuck balls up two times when he wanted DK Metcalf down the field on a go route. One time, he just threw the ball out of bounds deep because he had no time to hold onto the ball. The other time he was able to draw a [defensive pass interference penalty] late in the game.”

The first play Hoke mentions came on 2nd and 12 toward the middle of the third quarter. The incompletion forced a 3rd and long, which, of course, they did not convert. But Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf got the benefit of the doubt later on with the DPI he mentioned.

On 3rd and 8 early in the third quarter, Rodgers threw down the right sideline to Metcalf. Despite the ball being uncatchable, the officials flagged Carlton Davis. After the game, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel expressed frustration with the call, and he had a point.

Aaron Rodgers only attempted four passes of 15-plus air yards, with one completion — the 17-yard touchdown to Calvin Austin III. Two others resulted in incompletions, and the other drew the defensive pass interference call.

Through three games, Rodgers has an average depth of target of just 5.1 yards, which is easily the lowest mark of his career. While the Steelers are producing a robust 7.4 yards after the catch, that’s not enough to offset the limitations of the current passing game.

“The reality is the pocket is collapsing way too fast” around Rodgers, Hoke argues. “That’s why he’s dinking and dunking. That’s why he can’t throw the ball down the field. He wants to throw the ball down the field. He has the weapons to do it. Doesn’t have the time.”

“A high percentage of the time that pocket is collapsing in record time.”

Rodgers is averaging 2.3 seconds in the pocket this year, the same as last year with the Jets. Historically, though, he has always had a very short time in the pocket. For his career, he has averaged just 2.5 seconds. During his 2021 MVP season, he also posted the same 2.3-second time with the Packers.

The difference is that Rodgers has no choice but to get the ball out behind this Steelers offensive line. While he spent just 2.3 seconds in the pocket in 2021, he also averaged 7.7 intended air yards. Shorter than average, but still a healthy amount, especially considering the quick passing. However, that happens when you run on rhythm rather than desperation.