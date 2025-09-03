Chris Canty Thinks Steelers Will Finish In AFC North Basement

Chris Canty doesn’t have anything nice to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers. All offseason, the former NFL defensive lineman has been beating the same drum. Aaron Rodgers isn’t good, and the Steelers and Mike Tomlin will part ways after the 2025 season. On ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning, he repeated that the Steelers and Tomlin will part ways after a season in which the Steelers finish last in the AFC North as one of his bold predictions.

“Pittsburgh is the oldest team in the AFC, second-oldest team in the entire league, and the most expensive defense in the entire league,” Canty said. “And a washed-up Aaron Rodgers going into his age-42 season ain’t gonna come in and save the day. In what world is that formula that I just laid out going to lead to success? Not gonna happen.”

Canty also pointed out that the Steelers’ defense, which has undergone a lot of change this offseason, struggled to end the 2024 season. He also said that Pittsburgh’s “saving grace” is turnovers, which aren’t reliable year to year. Meanwhile, over the last four years, the Steelers have won the turnover battle five times more than anyone else. When the turnover culture is as prevalent as it is in Pittsburgh, it becomes consistent.

What exactly is the formula he’s laying out? An expensive defense makes you a bad team? They’re old? The Steelers were old last year, and they made the playoffs. They were the second-oldest team in the AFC, and they’ve had the most expensive defense in the league over the past several years. It’s nothing new. And yet, Canty seems to think the Steelers could suddenly be worse than the Browns.

He seems to have a bone to pick with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers isn’t at the peak of his game, but immediately resorting to “washed up” for a quarterback who was pretty solid in the second half of last season doesn’t feel fair without seeing him play this season. Mind you, Canty is also the same person who thought Rodgers’ Pat McAfee Show appearance after joining the Steelers was “self-serving.”

There’s absolutely nothing in the “formula” he listed that immediately would make the Steelers a bad team. They have an expensive defense because they have good players. T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith all should be making the money they are. They added veterans in Rodgers and Darius Slay and Ramsey who may be on the wrong side of 30, but all have shown they can still be productive.

It’s fair to criticize the Steelers and wonder how well they’re going to do this season. Who’s going to be their WR2, how much does Rodgers truly have left in the tank, and whether the run game can pick up are all valid concerns. Even defensively, it’s fair to question how well they’ll do against the run. But nothing Canty laid out as reasons for why the Steelers will struggle makes a whole lot of sense.