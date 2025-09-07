Chris Boswell’s Game-Winning 60-Yard Field Goal Sets New Steelers Record

Aaron Rodgers won his Steelers debut with a 34-point effort—and a helping foot from Chris Boswell, setting a record. The Steelers kick attempted just two field goals, but made both—one from 56, one from 60. The latter proved a game-winner, and in the process set a Steelers franchise record.

Connecting from 60-plus yards was the last thing on Chris Boswell’s individual to-do list. Although he established himself as arguably the greatest long-ball kicker in NFL history, he had never made one from more than 59 yards. Now he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. In fact, his game-winning 60-yard kick had plenty of extra leg behind it.

Last season, Boswell finished first in the NFL in points, going 41-for-44 on field goals. He finished with one more field goal than Brandon Aubrey, who attempted three more. And of those 41 makes, 13 came from 50-plus yards. Prior to the 2024 season, that would have been a new NFL record. Two other kickers, however, made at least that many least season, with Aubrey hitting 14.

This offseason, the AFC’s reigning first-team All-Pro kicker sought an adjustment to his contract. Since signing a four-year, $16.8 million extension in 2022, the kicker market has ballooned. Entering the 2025 regular season, Chris Boswell ranks 10th in APY at $4.2 million. Two kickers, Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott, are earning at least $6 million.

If today was a sign of things to come for Boswell this season, however, there is now doubt the Steelers will make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history next offseason. He is still under contract through 2026, and the team does not sign non-franchise-quarterback players to extensions unless they are entering the final year of their current contract. Even modest adjustments are incredibly rare exceptions, Cam Heyward the recipient of one yesterday.

Although the Steelers rebuffed Boswell’s desire for an adjusted contract, he proved his value anyway. His 60-yard field goal salvaged Aaron Rodgers’ debut, providing 10 of their 34 points on the day in a 34-32 victory.

The Steelers’ hope, of course, is that Rodgers’ presence will help minimize Boswell’s field goal attempts. After averaging more than 2.5 field goals per game last year, he only had two today. Twice last year, Pittsburgh won games in which they only scored field goals. Rodgers threw four touchdowns today.

But they still needed Chris Boswell to do something no Steelers player had ever done before. 60-plus-yard field goals are increasingly becoming somewhat commonplace, or at least uncommon. It’s still quite a feat, though, even as the standards continue to rise for the position. In the past, he hasn’t had many attempts from 60-plus—only one comes to mind off the top of my head. But perhaps today coaxes Mike Tomlin into being more comfortable sending him out there in such situations.