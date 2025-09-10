Chris Boswell Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his great Week 1 performance helped lift the Steelers past the New York Jets. Boswell made field goals from 56 and 60 yards, the latter the game-winner, in a 34-32 victory.

Chris Boswell has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week‼️ 📝: https://t.co/oinxv2U0Ql pic.twitter.com/FZuFdxnMO0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2025

Boswell went 2-for-2 on field goals while making all four of his extra points. His 60-yarder was a career-best and franchise record, breaking his previous mark of 59 yards.

CAREER-LONG, GO-AHEAD FG FOR CHRIS BOSWELL A 60-yarder puts the Steelers back in front late! pic.twitter.com/r7j1WOGUxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 7, 2025

Boswell continues to show why he’s the best kicker in football in picking up where he left off from last season. In 2024, he had a historically good season to become the first Steelers kicker to lead the NFL in points. He was also the first Steelers kicker to be named first-team All-Pro. At this rate, Boswell will overtake Gary Anderson as the Steelers’ leader in field goals and overall scoring. He needs 38 field goals to break Anderson’s career mark and 208 more points.

It’s the fifth time Boswell’s taken home the award in his career. Twice in 2024, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. He also received the honor once in 2015 and again in 2017.

With a career field goal percentage of 88.1 percent, Boswell ranks third in NFL history. He only trails Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker. From 50-plus yards, he’s made 83.3 percent of his career kicks. Since 2023, he’s connected on 87.5 percent of them (21 of 24).

Undrafted out of Rice, Boswell briefly spent time with the Houston Texans before being signed by Pittsburgh during the 2015 season. After losing Shaun Suisham to a season-ending knee injury and the subsequent trade for Josh Scobee quickly resulting in disaster, Boswell was brought in and has been Pittsburgh’s kicker since.

Though Boswell didn’t receive the contract adjustment he was seeking this summer, he’s setting himself up to become the NFL’s highest-paid kicker before the 2026 season. Clearly, he’ll earn every penny.