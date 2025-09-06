Chiefs Vs. Chargers – 2025 Week 1 Friday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

NFL football is back on again Friday night!!!! The 2025 NFL regular season resumes Friday night as the Los Angels Chargers will host the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil on Youtube.

The Chiefs are of course the defending AFC champions from last year while the Chargers made the postseason in 2024 after finishing the regular season with a record of 11-6. Former Steelers RB Najee Harris will be making his Chargers debut tonight as well.

Below is the official league capsule preview for the Friday night game between the Chargers and Chiefs and feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post via a Twitter feed as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Happy Football New Year!

Chiefs Inactives: WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell, DT Omarr Norman-Lott, OL Hunter Nourzad, DE Malik Herring

Chargers Inactives: S RJ Mickens, TE Tucker Fisk, CB Nikko Reed, OLB Kyle Kennard, T Foster Sarell, TE Oronde Gadsden, DL Naquan Jones