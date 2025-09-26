Charlie Batch Explains Why Steelers’ Offense Worries Him More Than Defense

Three games in, neither side of the ball has put together a complete performance. So which is the bigger concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers: the offense or the defense? Former Steelers QB Charlie Batch thinks the answer is the offense for one key reason.

“Offensively, because defensively they’re not playing with all their pieces right now because you do have some people that are injured,” Batch said via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “The numbers are what they are. They’re at the bottom of the league defensively, but offensively they are young, question marks at the offensive line, and question marks at wide receiver No. 2 position. And those things are all starting to come up because they can’t get the running game going consistently.”

The defense carried very high expectations into the season and have underperformed, but at least reinforcements are on the way. First-round DT Derrick Harmon made his debut in Week 3, and should only ramp up his snaps and performance as the year goes on. And the absence of Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott has been huge. All four starting players in the secondary were new to the team this season, which limited them schematically. They will also get Alex Highsmith back into the fold at some point.

The offense doesn’t have that excuse. They have been 100 percent healthy from the start with every intended starter available. There is no help on the way for that unit, and history tells us they will face attrition at some point. If this is their performance at full strength, what would it look like if somebody like Zach Frazier, Jaylen Warren, or DK Metcalf got hurt? It wouldn’t be pretty.

The only player you could argue as possible reinforcements would be rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and WR Roman Wilson. Both have been healthy, but perhaps underutilized. Maybe they move towards using them more if the current configuration isn’t working.

That isn’t to say the defense is absolved of blame for dealing with injuries. Every team in the league has to manage injuries. Not every team becomes completely ineffective when attrition hits. And expectations were high on the defense for a reason. They are being paid a league high of $163.7 million this season.

Which do you trust more, the offense’s four-TD performance in Week 1, or the defense’s five-turnover performance in Week 3? Will they be able to replicate those results? I’m not so sure they will.