Chad Johnson: Steelers’ Defense ‘Wasn’t Playing That Bad’ In Week 2 Until ‘Bottom Fell Out’ In Fourth Quarter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known for their defense, but through two weeks this season, they aren’t living up to that well-earned reputation. They got outmuscled in Week 1, with the team barely winning. Then, in Week 2, they got taken advantage of again, with the Seattle Seahawks beating them, 31-17. However, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson doesn’t think the Steelers’ defense was completely awful in Week 2.

“The first three quarters, they looked good,” Johnson said on the Nightcap podcast. “Then, all of a sudden, in the fourth quarter, the bottom fell out.”

Johnson isn’t exactly wrong. The Steelers’ defense was definitely worse in the second half. However, they still had some issues in the first half.

Take the Seahawks’ first drive for example. They started the game with the ball and proceeded to go on an eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive. It wasn’t a pretty start with receiver Tory Horton flashing wide open for an easy touchdown.

After that, the Steelers’ defense tightened up for most of the rest of the first half. They recorded an interception to begin the Seahawks’ next offensive series. Seattle moved the ball well on its third drive, but it ended in a missed field goal. The Seahawks didn’t do anything offensively for the remainder of the first half.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ defense couldn’t keep the pressure on. The Seahawks scored a touchdown on their first drive of the second half, tying the game. Then, things got really out of hand in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks took the lead to start near the beginning of the final quarter of the game, kicking a field goal. Then a colossal mistake by Kaleb Johnson on the ensuing kickoff gave the Seahawks a touchdown.

With eight minutes left in the game, they kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game again, but like Johnson says, that’s the point where their defense totally collapsed. The Seahawks answered the Chris Boswell field goal multiple explosive plays on a touchdown-scoring drive.

The Steelers didn’t have enough time to get back into the game. Was their defense the only reason why they lost? No, but it was a big part of that failure, failing to show up in the biggest moments. Yes, it made more plays in the first half, which was encouraging, but the defense was far from perfect. NFL games are four quarters. The Steelers needed a more complete performance from their defense.