‘Certainly Gonna Be Concerned’: Fittipaldo Worries Patriots Will Wreak Havoc On Steelers’ Offensive Line

Coming into the season, it was clear the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense would hinge on the play up front. So far, that unit just hasn’t done its job. As a result, Pittsburgh’s offense has looked disjointed. And Aaron Rodgers throwing four touchdown passes in Week 1 was the only way they’ve been able to claw out a win so far.

The offensive line struggled against both the Jets and Seahawks. Now, the Steelers face a Patriots team led by a defensive-minded coach in Mike Vrabel, which made a few investments on its defensive line this offseason. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo is concerned that New England could find its wat into the Steelers’ backfield early and often on Sunday.

“Vrabel is very familiar with [Harold] Landry from Tennessee,” Fittipaldo said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. “I loved Milton Williams with the Eagles; he was a great interior pass rusher. Maybe the Patriots overpaid for him a bit, but Vrabel wants to establish his culture up there. You know he’s gonna have a defensive culture where they’re gonna be tough to play against. I’m sitting back watching how the Jets and Seahawks performed against my offensive line, I’m certainly gonna be concerned about containing those two guys as well.”

The Patriots made a lot of big additions this offseason, and Milton Williams was one of the biggest. He came from the Eagles, where he was part of a dominant front seven that decimated the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl. He’s already got two sacks and four pressures on the year.

And he hasn’t even been their scariest pass rusher, either. Harold Landry III already has 3.5 sacks and five pressures on the season with 2.5 of those coming in the season-opener against the Raiders, who have had similarly bad offensive line play.

We’ll see how the Patriots move these two around, but they certainly do pose a threat. As Fittipaldo notes, Williams will play on the interior. There, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Isaac Seumalo will all have to be up to the task. Especially Seumalo, who’s had a slow start to the season despite being the only veteran on the unit.

Landry specifically poses a threat, as he’s going up against Broderick Jones. It’s only been two weeks, but Landry is already the league leader in sacks. And Jones has looked extremely shaky to start the season. Pittsburgh’s going to have to send some chips and extra protection that way. But that only leaves more space for Williams on the inside.

It’s going to be a hard fight for the Steelers’ offensive line. But that unit has to show some improvement this week. It won’t be easy, but to run the ball and protect Rodgers it just has to get done. If the Steelers lose this game, that’s going to tell us a lot about our expectations for the rest of the season.